Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. Adagio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $78.82.
Several research firms have issued reports on ADGI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Adagio Therapeutics
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.
