Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.46 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

