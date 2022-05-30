AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the April 30th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,724,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 197,480 shares of company stock worth $3,247,115 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth $5,227,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 150,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 83.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

