Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $246.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

