Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,462 ($43.56) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($32.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($37.12) to GBX 2,630 ($33.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,712.44 ($34.13).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,225 ($28.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,436.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,791.24. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,128 ($26.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($46.63). The company has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis bought 6,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($198,876.04). Also, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($28.10) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($125,825.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,815 shares of company stock valued at $35,827,209.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

