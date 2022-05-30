Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $5.10 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

