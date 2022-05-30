AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $3.43. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $8.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE ASIX traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $46.73. 104,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

