Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

AAVVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

