AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

