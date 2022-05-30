AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.