Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) is one of 940 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aerovate Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -25.25% -21.12% Aerovate Therapeutics Competitors -3,144.81% -1,459.49% -9.12%

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -$22.96 million -0.52 Aerovate Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $249.52 million -2.33

Aerovate Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aerovate Therapeutics. Aerovate Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aerovate Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aerovate Therapeutics Competitors 6502 21208 43426 872 2.54

Aerovate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 78.34%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 123.40%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerovate Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aerovate Therapeutics competitors beat Aerovate Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

