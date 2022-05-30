AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.69.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,351. AES has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AES by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AES by 1,502.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in AES by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

