AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.69.
Shares of AES stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,351. AES has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.
In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AES by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AES by 1,502.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in AES by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
