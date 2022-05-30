Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 286,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGRX. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.80) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 599.24% and a negative net margin of 1,209.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.