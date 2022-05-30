Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agora alerts:

NASDAQ API opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $609.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. Agora has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.68 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 50.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of API. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

About Agora (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.