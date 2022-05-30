Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of Agora stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $609.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.
Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agora (API)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.