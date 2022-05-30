Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.82. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

