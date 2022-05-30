Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Update

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $87,018,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $58,077,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Air Lease by 288.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE:AL traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $38.07. 11,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,087. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.90. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

