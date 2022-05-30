Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,499,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbus from €170.00 ($180.85) to €180.00 ($191.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Airbus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.