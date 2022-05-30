Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

NYSE:ALB opened at $270.92 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.01 and a 200 day moving average of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,831,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

