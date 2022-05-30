Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Algoma Steel Group Inc., formerly known as Legato Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
ASTL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. 23,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,413. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
