Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ALIT stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,451.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alight by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 83,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

