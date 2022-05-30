Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
ALIT stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,451.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alight by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 83,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
