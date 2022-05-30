Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$49.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.42. The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

