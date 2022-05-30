Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to report $766.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $770.00 million and the lowest is $762.55 million. Allegion reported sales of $746.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allegion by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,509,000 after buying an additional 89,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $113.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.49. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

