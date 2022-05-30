Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.29.

ALGM opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 32.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 9,050.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $768,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

