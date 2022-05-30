Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 237,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.97. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

