AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Shares of ALVR opened at $3.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.87. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $126,154.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $305,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,543 shares of company stock worth $533,357 over the last ninety days. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.