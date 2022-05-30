AltaGas (ATGFF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AltaGas (OTCMKTS: ATGFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.50.

5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

5/19/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

4/29/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

4/19/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

ATGFF traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.96. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.