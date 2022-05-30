Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

ATHE stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

