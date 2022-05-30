Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Short Interest Update

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCB. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $9,523,000. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 549.6% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 945,439 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $7,845,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $5,545,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

