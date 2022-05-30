Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,964. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

