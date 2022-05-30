Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get Altus Power alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Altus Power stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,964. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.57.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $275,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.