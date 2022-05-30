Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX opened at $0.05 on Monday. Aluf has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

