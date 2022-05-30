Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX opened at $0.05 on Monday. Aluf has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
Aluf Company Profile (Get Rating)
