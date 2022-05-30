Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the April 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 408.3 days.

AMDWF opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Amada has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $10.94.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

