Ambarella (AMBA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $136.00.

5/26/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2022 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2022 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2022 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ambarella is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMBA traded up $7.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,258. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.01. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Get Ambarella Inc alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen purchased 11,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Ambarella by 116.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 63.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ambarella by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Ambarella by 551.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Ambarella by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.