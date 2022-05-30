Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 434,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

