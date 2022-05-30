American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-$1.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 121,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,260. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.94.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,287,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

