American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.19. 121,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.94.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 466,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

