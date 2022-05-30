American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Down 22.8% in May

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE ARL opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $356.15 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

