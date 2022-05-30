American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Down 22.8% in May

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE ARL opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $356.15 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.44.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
American Realty Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
