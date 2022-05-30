Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $27.72. 149,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,268. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -231.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

