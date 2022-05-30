Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ampol in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Ampol alerts:

Shares of CTXAF stock remained flat at $$23.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. Ampol has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.