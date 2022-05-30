Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

NYSE AWI opened at $83.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

