Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will report $140.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.90 million and the highest is $143.46 million. Banner reported sales of $149.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $566.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $579.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $611.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $635.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,165,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

