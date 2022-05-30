Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.67. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 361,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 261,759 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,074,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of BLMN opened at $21.56 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

