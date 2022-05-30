Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CVGW stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $590.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,603,000 after purchasing an additional 109,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 67.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

