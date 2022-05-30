Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

CPSI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $477.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,400.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $441,084. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 126,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.