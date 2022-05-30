Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.91 Billion

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will report $12.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.32 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $10.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $47.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.89 billion to $59.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $360.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

