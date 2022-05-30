Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Billion

Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will announce $6.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.77 billion and the lowest is $6.66 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $27.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 billion to $28.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.86 billion to $29.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.76.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $165.00 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

