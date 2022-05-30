Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Greenlane by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

