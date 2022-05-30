Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.53 Million

Brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will report $363.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.06 million to $367.00 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $371.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $102.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $220.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.18.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.