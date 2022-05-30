Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.86 Million

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) will post sales of $179.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $180.30 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $166.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $723.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.46 million to $724.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $803.46 million, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $813.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $122.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.25. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.